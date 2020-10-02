The Economist Intelligence Unit Report on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)

The END Fund is inviting journalists to a press conference on reducing the economic and societal burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in Sub-Saharan Africa.
In a report released by The Economist Intelligence Unit, yesterday, neglected tropical diseases cause an annual loss of 17 million healthy life years globally, with 40% of these lost in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2017, two diseases – schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis – caused a loss of about 2.1m healthy life years.
“The most recent WHO roadmap for neglected tropical diseases sets targets for the elimination of both schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis as public health problems by 2030. Eliminating morbidity and mortality from schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and Zimbabwe by 2030 could boost these countries’ GDP by US$5.1bn in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms by 2040.” – The Economist Intelligence Unit
Join the END Fund’s Associate Vice President of Programs, Karen Palacio, in looking at the epidemiological burden of NTDs in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, strategies for NTDs control, and the economic benefits of ending NTDs.
Registration details
Speaker: Karen Palacio, Associate Vice President, Programs at the END Fund
Date: Wednesday, 7th October, 2020
Time: 2:30PM EAT
Online: via Zoom
Enquiries: team@africanmediaagency.com
Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of END Fund .
More Articles
Life-Saving Malaria Campaigns On Track In The Majority Of Malaria-Affected Countries Despite Covid-19
Adopting Contactless Biometric & Automation Technologies In COVID-19 Screening Protocols
Managing Effective (And Credible) Financial Projections Of A Startup
Social Enterprise Thankyou Launches Bold Initiative To Help End Extreme Poverty
Tech Students Conquer All Odds To Fulfil Their Dreams
SAP Technology Makes New KCC ‘Cream Of The Crop’ In East Africa
Startup Program Aims To Bolster Smarter Mobility Across Africa
Combat Covid-19 Reaches 5300 Users In 208 Cities Globally In 6 Months
Leading Medical Experts To Discuss How A Covid ‘Second Wave’ Can Be Avoided