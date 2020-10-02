The Economist Intelligence Unit Report on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)

Share it!

The END Fund is inviting journalists to a press conference on reducing the economic and societal burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in Sub-Saharan Africa.



In a report released by The Economist Intelligence Unit, yesterday, neglected tropical diseases cause an annual loss of 17 million healthy life years globally, with 40% of these lost in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2017, two diseases – schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis – caused a loss of about 2.1m healthy life years.



“The most recent WHO roadmap for neglected tropical diseases sets targets for the elimination of both schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis as public health problems by 2030. Eliminating morbidity and mortality from schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and Zimbabwe by 2030 could boost these countries’ GDP by US$5.1bn in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms by 2040.” – The Economist Intelligence Unit



Join the END Fund’s Associate Vice President of Programs, Karen Palacio, in looking at the epidemiological burden of NTDs in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, strategies for NTDs control, and the economic benefits of ending NTDs.

Registration details



Speaker: Karen Palacio, Associate Vice President, Programs at the END Fund



Date: Wednesday, 7th October, 2020



Time: 2:30PM EAT



Online: via Zoom

Enquiries: team@africanmediaagency.com

