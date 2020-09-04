Fri. Sep 4th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

The African continent is the most targeted region in the global south for large-scale land acquisitions. According to the Land Matrix, more than 14.2 million hectares of land have been transferred (in concluded deals) to large-scale agricultural investments in Africa. Most investors are from Europe, America and the Gulf States. But there is a risk involved. These large-scale agricultural investments that produce cash and food crops for export could cause a loss of local land rights and access, and could threaten food sovereignty – people’s control over production and distribution of food. Madagascar is one of the most targeted countries for land-based investments in Africa, with a total of 1.4 million hectares in concluded deals. Researchers explored the food security effects of large-scale agricultural investment in an area of Madagascar. Only a few households reported losing land rights.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

5 mins ago
1 min read

Ivorian Techpreneur Wins Coveted African Innovation Prize

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kampala Tallies Covid-19 Losses on Tourism

12 mins ago
1 min read

Can Africa’s Most Successful Airline Help South Africa’s?

17 mins ago
1 min read

Will Africa’s Smaller Startups Survive this Year?

29 mins ago
1 min read

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

36 mins ago
1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

41 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

23 hours ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

1 min ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

5 mins ago
1 min read

Ivorian Techpreneur Wins Coveted African Innovation Prize

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kampala Tallies Covid-19 Losses on Tourism

12 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today