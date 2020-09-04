The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

The African continent is the most targeted region in the global south for large-scale land acquisitions. According to the Land Matrix, more than 14.2 million hectares of land have been transferred (in concluded deals) to large-scale agricultural investments in Africa. Most investors are from Europe, America and the Gulf States. But there is a risk involved. These large-scale agricultural investments that produce cash and food crops for export could cause a loss of local land rights and access, and could threaten food sovereignty – people’s control over production and distribution of food. Madagascar is one of the most targeted countries for land-based investments in Africa, with a total of 1.4 million hectares in concluded deals. Researchers explored the food security effects of large-scale agricultural investment in an area of Madagascar. Only a few households reported losing land rights.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
