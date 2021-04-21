Africa.com

The First 100 Days of Tanzania’s New President

5 hours ago 1 min read

President Samia Suluhu Hassan took a bold step to demand members of parliament to stop comparing her with the former leader John Pombe Magufuli. She expressed her disappointment to the parliament who in several sittings discussed her differences with the former president, who died on 17th March, instead of focusing on the government agenda. She said she was wary of what was trending on social media depicting MPs discussing her just began tenure in comparison with the former leader. “It is rather bizarre that something that is trending on social media is what now guides the debate in parliament,” she said. “We are supposed to be discussing and passing the government budgets…Let’s work the way parliament is supposed to,” she said.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

