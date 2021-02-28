The First African Airline to Trial IATA Travel Pass

RwandAir will begin a three-week trial in April for customers travelling between Kigali and Nairobi in Kenya. IATA Travel Pass is a digital platform to help passengers easily and securely verify that they comply with Covid-19 test or vaccine travel requirements. The travel pass is one way for destinations to reopen borders that closed due to the pandemic. Developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the platform is incorporated into the airlines’ apps, so travellers can easily understand what they need before they fly. The trial app has a range of features, including a registry of testing centres and labs at the departure and/or arrival location, which can conduct Covid-19 tests in accordance with the type of test required for the journey. RwandAir customers participating in the trial will create a ‘digital passport’ which verifies that their pre-travel Covid-19 test or vaccination meets the requirements of their travel destination.

SOURCE: IOL

