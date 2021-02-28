Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The First African Airline to Trial IATA Travel Pass

4 hours ago 1 min read

RwandAir will begin a three-week trial in April for customers travelling between Kigali and Nairobi in Kenya. IATA Travel Pass is a digital platform to help passengers easily and securely verify that they comply with Covid-19 test or vaccine travel requirements. The travel pass is one way for destinations to reopen borders that closed due to the pandemic. Developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the platform is incorporated into the airlines’ apps, so travellers can easily understand what they need before they fly. The trial app has a range of features, including a registry of testing centres and labs at the departure and/or arrival location, which can conduct Covid-19 tests in accordance with the type of test required for the journey. RwandAir customers participating in the trial will create a ‘digital passport’ which verifies that their pre-travel Covid-19 test or vaccination meets the requirements of their travel destination.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

Enjoy a Bird’s Eye View of the Masai Mara With this Pioneer Woman

4 hours ago
1 min read

Google South Africa & SA Tourism Partner, Launch ‘South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise’

4 hours ago
1 min read

A View from the Highest Point in Cairo

4 hours ago
1 min read

These Chefs Infuse the Hudson Valley with West African Flavor

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa-Born ‘Fab Five’ Designers Open Milan Fashion Week

4 hours ago
1 min read

Beyond ‘Black Panther’: Afrofuturism is Booming in Comics

4 hours ago
1 min read

To Help Preserve His Island Paradise, This Musician in Mauritius is Turning Trash into Instruments

4 hours ago
1 min read

Here Are 11 Oscar-Worthy African Feature Films to Watch

4 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco and Namibia Removed from the European Union’s List of Tax Havens

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The First African Airline to Trial IATA Travel Pass

4 hours ago
1 min read

Enjoy a Bird’s Eye View of the Masai Mara With this Pioneer Woman

4 hours ago
1 min read

Google South Africa & SA Tourism Partner, Launch ‘South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise’

4 hours ago
1 min read

A View from the Highest Point in Cairo

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: