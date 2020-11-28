Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Folklore & Farfetch Teamed Up to Showcase African Fashion Brands

46 seconds ago 1 min read

The African fashion scene is booming, but it can still be difficult for consumers to gain access to its designs. Thanks to a new partnership between The Folkore, an Afro-centric retailer, and Farfetch, the world is about to learn a lot more about African fashion. According to the former’s founder, Amira Rasool, the partnership “will give The Folklore’s brands greater access to global luxury customers.” The capsule collection, which is now available to shop on Farfetch.com, added 10 new brands to the global retailer’s roster, including Nigeria-based brands Andrea Iyamah, Orange Culture, Clan, Fruché, Lisa Folawiyo, Onalaja, and Tokyo James, as well as three New York-based brands William Okpo, EDAS, and Third Crown. The standouts from the capsule collection — which, for now, includes 24 womenswear items and nine menswear items — include a gold, belted trench coat by Orange Culture, vegan leather trousers by Clan, and a cutout, sequin LBD by Onalaja, all of which are available to shop now.

SOURCE: REFINERY29

More Articles

1 min read

15 African Artists on the Rise

4 mins ago
1 min read

From Beyoncé to the Oscars: Mary Twala, Africa’s Queen of Cinema

6 mins ago
1 min read

An Ethiopian Boutique Showcasing Artisanal Design

7 mins ago
1 min read

Prince Kaybee Gives New Women Voices a Chance to Shine in New Compilation Album ‘Project Hope’

10 mins ago
1 min read

House Hunting in Africa Made Easier

14 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap

14 hours ago
1 min read

With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services

14 hours ago
1 min read

Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Folklore & Farfetch Teamed Up to Showcase African Fashion Brands

48 seconds ago
1 min read

15 African Artists on the Rise

4 mins ago
1 min read

From Beyoncé to the Oscars: Mary Twala, Africa’s Queen of Cinema

6 mins ago
1 min read

An Ethiopian Boutique Showcasing Artisanal Design

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: