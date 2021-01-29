The Free Esports Educational Project Will Open Up New Opportunities For The African Continent

Afrika Esports Series organizers announced the launch of a free of charge esports educational program.

The course is designed for those interested in computer games, the esports industry and people who would like to start their career in the fastest growing industry. This course will also be useful for educators looking for an innovative approach to education and improving their students’ performance.

“This is an international, social and absolutely free of charge project, in which recognized experts from all over the world take part, particularly from the USA, Japan, France, Norway. I am very grateful to everyone who supported our initiative. This is admirable!” said Ignat Bobrovich, VP of WeSCO and founder of Passport.GG.

The project is absolutely free and designed so that participants get excellent knowledgebase and understand the basics of the esports and further develop their skills.

The educational program includes:

Esports events overview

– Esports talent representation

– Grassroots Esports

– Benefits and Implementing Esports in Schools,

– Organizing a professional esports competition

– Why and who can raise funds in esports?

– Esports business ecosystem

– And many others.

All classes will be held online, in 2 languages ​​- English and French. Anyone can register for the course. The project is hosted on Passport.gg platform, that connects gamers, esports organizations and communities in one place. With the help of a unique Gamer ID, players have the opportunity to declare themselves in the world of esports, take part in events and ratings, receive discounts from partners and sponsors, as well as develop their careers and compare their progress with other players around them.

The program starts on February 15.

You can find more information about speakers, class schedule and program on the website: https://esports-series.net/esports-education/

