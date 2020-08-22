Sat. Aug 22nd, 2020

The Garden Route To Have a Brand New Adventure Activity



Ziplining in the Garden Route is an epic way to explore the abundance of natural scenery. The latest addition to the myriad of Garden Route adventures is highly anticipated, especially since provincial borders are reopening. ‘We will soon release the date of our official opening. The Garden Route will have a brand new adventure activity build to be one of the best ziplines with international standards,’ said the company in a Facebook post.

