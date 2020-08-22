The Garden Route To Have a Brand New Adventure Activity

Ziplining in the Garden Route is an epic way to explore the abundance of natural scenery. The latest addition to the myriad of Garden Route adventures is highly anticipated, especially since provincial borders are reopening. ‘We will soon release the date of our official opening. The Garden Route will have a brand new adventure activity build to be one of the best ziplines with international standards,’ said the company in a Facebook post.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Articles
A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa
This African Gem is the Perfect Place to Get Away from it All
Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug
Sudan’s Top National Parks
Five West African Recipes from Lope Ariyo
Burna Boy Has the Whole World Listening
Yasmina Atta’s Surrealist Fashion Collection Takes Cues from African Cinema
Here Are the African Artists on Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist
Africa Avant Garde – Artists at Home