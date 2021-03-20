Africa.com

The Global Tech Boom is Revolutionizing Everything and these African Firms Want In

1 hour ago 1 min read

It started off as the Uber of motorcycle taxis in 2018 and now has plans to become the biggest superapp in Africa. In August, Gozem acquired Délivroum, the largest Togolese delivery application for parcels.  Kenya’s Cellulant was rocked by scandal in August when it was revealed that 14 employees had inappropriately received funds from a spin-off company. After steering the company through the crisis, CEO and co-founder Ken Njoroge announced he’ll step down in June and allow a new leader to grow the company. MePlaylist from Nigeria made waved last year when Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, joined as an investor. But that’s not the only reason this music streaming platform has thrived in many of Africa‘s biggest markets since its birth four years ago, while also serving the U.K. and North America. The worst part about online shopping is getting all the way to the checkout window and realizing that the company doesn’t ship to your country or won’t accept your currency. Jessica Anuna is trying to solve that problem for African consumers. She created Klasha, which will allow consumers to buy from any fashion retailer and get items delivered.

SOURCE: OZY

