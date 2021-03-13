Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Good, Bad and Ugly for Africa’s Tourism Sector

2 days ago 1 min read

From the rise in rhino poaching in Botswana to the waning of noise pollution in Alaska, the lack of tourism has had a profound effect around the world. The question moving forward is which impacts will remain, and which will vanish, in the recovery. With safari tours scuttled and enforcement budgets decimated, poachers have plied their nefarious trade with impunity. At the same time, hungry villagers have streamed into protected areas to hunt and fish. There were reports of increased poaching of leopards and tigers in India, an uptick in the smuggling of falcons in Pakistan, and a surge in trafficking of rhino horns in South Africa and Botswana. In the Republic of Congo, the Wildlife Conservation Society has noticed an increase in trapping and hunting in and around protected areas. Emma J. Stokes, regional director of the Central Africa program for the organization, said that in Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, monkeys and forest antelopes were being targeted for bushmeat.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

More Articles

1 min read

A Patch of Land in Benin Becomes a Canvas for Unity

2 days ago
1 min read

Mauritius Has to Close its Borders Again

2 days ago
1 min read

This Idyllic Beach is the Perfect Remote Working Spot

2 days ago
1 min read

Catch a Train or Not at this Mozambican Terminal

2 days ago
1 min read

Now Online: A Free Library Devoted to West Africa’s Food Heritage

2 days ago
1 min read

Out of Africa: How Netflix’s Ambitions Could Change the Continent’s Cinema

2 days ago
1 min read

The Secret is Out: African Fashion is the Trend of the Year

2 days ago
1 min read

9 Must-Hear Songs from Ghana’s Buzzing Drill Scene

2 days ago
1 min read

From Lagos to Los Angeles, An African Art Gallery Arrives

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

One To One Online MBA Event

1 hour ago
3 min read

2nd African Congress On Sickle Cell Disease Goes Fully Virtual

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Patch of Land in Benin Becomes a Canvas for Unity

2 days ago
1 min read

Mauritius Has to Close its Borders Again

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: