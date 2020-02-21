The Impact of South Africa’s Blackouts

Electricity blackouts in South Africa not only leave millions in the dark – they cost companies millions of dollars in lost business. The state-owned power utility has money problems of its own – being billions of dollars in debt and mired in corruption allegations. Critics say bureaucratic hurdles are making it impossible to plug in alternative sources of power to keep the lights switched on.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
