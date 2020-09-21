Tue. Sep 22nd, 2020

The Intersection of African Product Needs and Capacity Gaps

Mozilla, the non-profit behind the Firefox browser, has partnered pan-African tech hub community AfriLabs to convene a series of roundabout discussions aimed at identifying new product ideas for Africa. The partnership between Mozilla and AfriLabs, which has a network of over 255 technology innovation hubs spread across 47 countries, will convene African startups, entrepreneurs, developers and innovators to better understand the tech ecosystem and identify new product ideas, to spur the next generation of open innovation. Its goal is to help develop more relevant, sustainable support for African innovators and entrepreneurs to build scalable resilient products while leveraging honest and candid discussions to identify areas of common interest.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

