The Invisible Cloak of Education Discrimination: School Admission Policies in South Africa

This article firstly considers whether admission policies can be, and have been, used by individual schools and Provincial Education Departments (PED) in South Africa to exclude learners in accessing equal, quality education. Thereafter this article provides an overview of the Legal Resources Centre’s submission on the amendment to the Admission Policy for Ordinary Schools, and lastly the essential role the Member of the Executive Council plays in ensuring timely admission to schools in each province. An admission policy can be the invisible barrier between a child and education. Therefore, admission policies should be publicly available, highly regulated, lawful, and should not deny access to education on arbitrary grounds.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

