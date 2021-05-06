Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Invisible Cloak of Education Discrimination: School Admission Policies in South Africa

3 hours ago 1 min read

This article firstly considers whether admission policies can be, and have been, used by individual schools and Provincial Education Departments (PED) in South Africa to exclude learners in accessing equal, quality education. Thereafter this article provides an overview of the Legal Resources Centre’s submission on the amendment to the Admission Policy for Ordinary Schools, and lastly the essential role the Member of the Executive Council plays in ensuring timely admission to schools in each province. An admission policy can be the invisible barrier between a child and education. Therefore, admission policies should be publicly available, highly regulated, lawful, and should not deny access to education on arbitrary grounds.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Articles

1 min read

Ghana’s Rental System is Broken

3 hours ago
1 min read

Maternity Miracle for Malian Woman

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala Pioneers Crucial Medical Pilot

3 hours ago
1 min read

Seychelles Exercises Caution Despite Herd Immunity

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zimdancehall’s Growth Spurred by Demand for Music that Resonates with Daily Struggles

2 days ago
1 min read

A Sit Down with the Mother of Network Marketing in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s New Approach to the Pandemic

2 days ago
1 min read

Investing in African SMEs with Social Impact

2 days ago
1 min read

Exposing a Pension Grant Scandal

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: