The Kruger’s New Watering Hole

Kruger National Park visitors will get to experience a new foodie destination this month. The Kruger Station, which is part of the Kruger Shalati project, has created a bespoke designed and crafted space for travellers and foodies. The station structure was built in the 1980s to house the heritage train currently parked in Skukuza at Kruger National Park. This new opening sees the rebirth and modernisation of this iconic station to add to its heritage with an artisanal food and beverage offering, which includes a family dining section, bar, a deli/takeaway, a 360-degree cinema, children play area and a retailing area.

SOURCE: IOL