Sat. Aug 8th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Kruger’s New Watering Hole

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Kruger National Park visitors will get to experience a new foodie destination this month. The Kruger Station, which is part of the Kruger Shalati project, has created a bespoke designed and crafted space for travellers and foodies. The station structure was built in the 1980s to house the heritage train currently parked in Skukuza at Kruger National Park. This new opening sees the rebirth and modernisation of this iconic station to add to its heritage with an artisanal food and beverage offering, which includes a family dining section, bar, a deli/takeaway, a 360-degree cinema, children play area and a retailing area.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

Visiting Egypt during a Pandemic

3 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Dangerous Animals

9 mins ago
1 min read

New Wave of African Music Sweeps France

13 mins ago
1 min read

‘Joko ya Hao’ is Not Your Typical Apartheid Film

17 mins ago
1 min read

White Customers, Black Fabrics

22 mins ago
1 min read

The Future of TikTok is African

26 mins ago
1 min read

A Nollywood Film about Two Women in Love Faces an Uphill Battle in a Country Where Homophobia is Rampant

30 mins ago
1 min read

African States have to Reconcile Nkrumah’s and Mazrui’s Approaches to Nuclear Arms

10 hours ago
1 min read

Mauritius Faces an Environmental Mess on its Pristine Beaches

10 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Visiting Egypt during a Pandemic

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Kruger’s New Watering Hole

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Dangerous Animals

9 mins ago
1 min read

New Wave of African Music Sweeps France

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today