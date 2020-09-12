The Latest South African Movie to Make Waves in the International Circuit

Share it!

South African film ‘Bogoshi Bjaka’ has won two awards for ‘Best Feature Film’ and ‘Best Women Filmmaker’ at the Crownwood International Film Festival. The Crownwood International Film Festival has awarded ‘Bogoshi Bjaka’ two awards for ‘Best Feature Film’ and ‘Best Women Filmmaker’ for Lizzy Moloto. Directed by Percy L Maboane, ‘Bogoshi Bjaka’ is a suspense-filled thriller that focuses on a Pedi Royal House where two brothers war over their ailing father’s throne. ‘Bogashi Bjaki’ takes on a “Cain and Abel” premise where Mothapo, the older brother, is expected to take on the throne but his younger jealous brother, Lerumo, contests him. The conflict not only angers the ancestors but makes their father gravely ill. The Royal House is then split into factions and the fight for power ensues. Women, spiritual diviners, money and natural strength are weapons of the war. The film is performed purely in the Sepedi language and the actors’ performances are engrossing.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA