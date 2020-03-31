Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Man Behind Nollywood’s Retakes

1 hour ago 1 min read

Last year’s ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’, which marked Charles Okpaleke’s debut as a movie producer, finished its box-office run as not only the top-grossing Nigerian film of 2019 but also one of the most successful of all time, earning $454,000. Okpaleke has more reboots in the pipeline, setting the stage for a lucrative reordering of Nigeria’s movie industry. Okpaleke, 37, a jet-setting businessman and the father of twin daughters, is known for his splashy lifestyle, documented on his social media pages, and for innovations in urban nightlife. With his brothers Elvis and Jeffrey, Charles founded Play Network, a networking and hospitality lifestyle chain with an elite clientele. Play Network runs nightlife destinations in Abuja, Lagos and Calabar, and has recently expanded to Namibia and South Africa. A huge fan of Nollywood, Nigeria’s prolific but severely under-structured film industry, Okpaleke decided that as a first-time producer entering uncharted waters, a logical move would be to remake Living in Bondage, perhaps the most influential Nollywood film.

SOURCE: OZY

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Young Liberians Making Fashionable Masks

1 hour ago
1 min read

Back to School for Freetown’s Pregnant Teens

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Response to COVID-19 Takes a Spatial Turn

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Young Liberians Making Fashionable Masks

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Man Behind Nollywood’s Retakes

1 hour ago
1 min read

Back to School for Freetown’s Pregnant Teens

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Response to COVID-19 Takes a Spatial Turn

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today