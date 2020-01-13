Tue. Jan 14th, 2020

The Mark on UK Somalis’ Back

FGM – intentionally cutting or injuring the female external genitalia for non-medical reasons – is understood to be practised in some African, Asian and Middle Eastern countries. It is illegal in the UK and carries a sentence of up to 14 years in jail – the first successful prosecution took place last year. UNICEF figures estimate 98% of women and girls in Somalia have undergone FGM. But Somalis living in the UK say this is inaccurate, and means they have attracted particular attention from FGM safeguarding policy. Former social worker and Somali campaigner Zainab Nur, from the Hayaat Women Trust, said she knew more than a dozen cases where children were wrongly taken into care because of FGM risk.

SOURCE: BBC

