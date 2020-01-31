The Next Job Frontier for Nigeria

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has concluded plans to commence a N9 billion Moringa oleifera farming plantation project across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria. The body intends to employ 10 million youth across the country for the cultivation of the plant during the next rainy season and also sell the produce to meet both local and high export demand. With the N9 billion moringa plantation project, the West African giant would be strategically positioning itself for a fair share in the global moringa market. But the project is more than just earning dollars through exportation.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA