The Nigerian Doctor who Writes Sci-Fi on the Side

British author and doctor, Tade Thompson who grew up in Nigeria has opened up on balancing his work and writing. Dr Thompson has taken the publishing world by storm with his science fiction, fantasy and crime thriller novels. This despite his full time job as a psychiatrist in an NHS hospital in the South of England. He spoke to BBC’s Newsday presenter Alan Kasujja about the secret to his success “I wake up just a few minutes before five o’clock, I do a very short bit of exercise because obviously it helps your brain work better. I start writing then I don’t stop until six o’clock.” His book about alien invasions in Nigeria, he says, was influenced by his childhood experiences in the West African nation. “The narratives rarely come to Africa where we have experienced invasion by way of colonisation.”
SOURCE: BBC
More Articles
Comedy Skit Tests Uganda’s Sense of Humor
Travel Ban in Morocco Deals Farmers a Heavy Blow
Kenya’s ‘Airbnb for Forestry’ Scores Big
The World’s Biggest Producer of Motor Fuel from Coal Sells a Major Asset
How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their Fortunes
Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos
How the Internet Gives Africans Access to Healthcare Services and Products
Pandemic Hampers Various Immunisation Drives in Africa
Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?