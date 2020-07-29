The Nigerian Doctor who Writes Sci-Fi on the Side

Share it!

British author and doctor, Tade Thompson who grew up in Nigeria has opened up on balancing his work and writing. Dr Thompson has taken the publishing world by storm with his science fiction, fantasy and crime thriller novels. This despite his full time job as a psychiatrist in an NHS hospital in the South of England. He spoke to BBC’s Newsday presenter Alan Kasujja about the secret to his success “I wake up just a few minutes before five o’clock, I do a very short bit of exercise because obviously it helps your brain work better. I start writing then I don’t stop until six o’clock.” His book about alien invasions in Nigeria, he says, was influenced by his childhood experiences in the West African nation. “The narratives rarely come to Africa where we have experienced invasion by way of colonisation.”

SOURCE: BBC