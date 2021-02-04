The Ocean On 76 Group Makes Inroads Into Digital Banking



Ukheshe, a digital fintech platform provider, has announced the appointment of Prins Mhlanga, CEO of Ocean on 76 Group, as a non-executive director. Since launching two years ago, Ukheshe has established itself as a leading payment technology specialist successfully collaborating with several blue-chip payment brands. The appointment of Mhlanga comes at a time when the company has refocused on the B2B sector and is streamlining its payment solution services.

Clayton Hayward, co-founder of Ukheshe says the company is excited to have Ocean on 76 on board: “Prins will add immense value to the business as a shareholder as well as playing a vital role in driving the company’s transformation strategy in becoming the dominant B2B fintech enabler across the continent.”

Hayward says that the 076 Group invested in Ukheshe at inception and has been actively involved in growing the company as a seed investor to where it is today, a more mature business aiming to reach unicorn status within the next three years: “We have raised just under R100m in less than two years and acquired three companies within this period.

Ukheshe has a strong legacy in enterprise platform delivery in banking and telco sectors, making it a great fit for the Ocean on 76 Group. Having created an extensive range of micro services that enable rapid digital transaction propositions for clients, Ukheshe, with assistance from the Ocean on 76 Group, will strive for rapid innovation in the payment industry.

Group CEO of the Ocean on 76 Group of companies, composed of highly competitive digital platforms that solve modern day business complexities, Prins Mhlanga has significant experience within the telco and enterprise sectors. The Group offers an ecosystem and network of multiple competing and cooperating business models and are well established as significant participants in the digital economy.

“We are pleased to join the Ukheshe board and have ambitious plans, and we are confident that Ukheshe will establish itself as a leading fintech enabler across the continent,” says Mhlanga.

