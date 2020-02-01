The Official Trailer for ‘Queen Sono’ is Here

Netflix’s First African Original and the first official trailer for Netflix’s first original African series “Queen Sono” has dropped. Written and created by Kagiso Lediga, and starring South African beauty, Pearl Thusi, the series follow the journey of Queen Sono (Thusi) after the assassination of her mother. The series is the first script to screen and will be available to 190 countries across the world. It’s an African produced original series with an all African cast and crew. It was production for over eight weeks and was shot in 37 different locations across Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya and Zanzibar.
