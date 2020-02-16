The Other Side of the Northern Cape

When you think of the Northern Cape, The Big Hole in Kimberley comes to mind, or maybe the Augrabies Waterfalls. Tourists the world over go to see the big attractions. However, did you know that the small desert-province has so much more to offer? On the border of the Gannabos Protected Area (a wild flower reserve), this forest offers uninterrupted desert landscape scattered with quiver trees. These trees reach heights three and nine metres, and interestingly only bloom once they are between 20 and 30 years old. Part of the aloe family, these trees are endemic to the Nama Karoo in the south of Namibia. The Northern Cape is home to fynbos found on no other continent. Between August and September, the area is alive with colourful flowers and wild game like Gemsbok. The Hester Malan Wild Flower Garden within the reserve is home to hundreds of species of Namakwa succulents and features a rock garden.

SOURCE: GETAWAY