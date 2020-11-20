Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Pandemic’s Positive Spin on Harare’s Economy

2 mins ago 1 min read

Zimbabwe’s central bank governor said that official remittances from the diaspora were up 45% during the January-September period from 2019 at $657.7m as Covid-19 lockdowns forced people to send cash home via official channels. Most of Zimbabwe’s more than 2-million-strong diaspora live in SA, and often send money via unofficial channels, including buses and trucks. Diaspora remittances are an important source of foreign exchange for Zimbabwe, which is in the grip of its worst economic crisis in more than a decade that has seen worsened dollar shortages. Africa-focused money transfer firms have seen a boom despite predictions from the World Bank of a historic 20% drop to $445bn in remittances to poorer countries in 2020 due to the pandemic-induced economic slump worldwide. At the same time the finance minister reiterated that the economy was expected to grow by 7.4% in 2021 after contracting by 4.1% in 2020.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

The State of Cryptocurrencies in Africa

2 seconds ago
1 min read

Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data

4 mins ago
1 min read

Livestock Theft Hits South African Farmers Hard

5 mins ago
1 min read

The State of Kenya’s Post-pandemic Economy

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Ideal African Fintech Group to Back

10 mins ago
1 min read

Bezos Bets on Africa’s Tech Scene

13 mins ago
1 min read

A Music Festival for African and Middle Eastern Talent

1 day ago
1 min read

Big Gains for Africans at the NBA Drafts

1 day ago
1 min read

The Pandemic’s Positive Spin on Harare’s Economy

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The State of Cryptocurrencies in Africa

3 seconds ago
1 min read

The Pandemic’s Positive Spin on Harare’s Economy

2 mins ago
1 min read

Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data

4 mins ago
1 min read

Livestock Theft Hits South African Farmers Hard

5 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: