The Perfect Spot to Mix Business and Pleasure at the Revamped Kruger Gate

A special highlight is enjoying the quiet zone of the Pool Bar, here one truly experiences relaxing in a tree-house overlooking the Sabie River. The Pool Bar is a stylish feature of the hotel’s expansive game-viewing deck and is edged by a stunning infinity pool. It’s the drinking hole for everyone as elephants, buffalo, hippo and numerous species of antelope usually make an appearance. One cannot ignore how the travel industry is influenced by a more conscious traveller. Eco-tourism and travel that enables sustainability is where the mark and according to Francois Meyer, General Manager of Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate, only a small portion of the property is developed with the balance dedicated to conservation and providing a habitat for indigenous fauna and flora.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

