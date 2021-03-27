Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Re-industrialisation of Africa

4 hours ago 1 min read

After working and studying for 18 years in Europe, Ibrahima Sarr returned to Senegal to help spark a manufacturing revolution. Now he runs factories with Africa Development Solutions, a Malian conglomerate, managing plants that make electric bikes, pipes and, soon, clothing. Mr Sarr is not alone in his optimism for manufacturing in Africa. The Diamniadio industrial park he looks out over is the centrepiece of Senegal’s ambitious industrialisation plan. Elsewhere in the region, Ghana has attracted car-assembly plants from Nissan and Volkswagen. Ethiopia, too, has bet heavily on manufacturing.

SOURCE: THE ECONOMIST

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria’s Bitcoin Conundrum

4 hours ago
1 min read

New US Administration Brings in New Prospects for African Asset Managers

4 hours ago
2 min read

What Covid-19 has Revealed about the Way Africa’s Risk Profile is Measured

4 hours ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Pyramids Yearn for Recognition

2 days ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Duo Arrested for Having Lunch in Drag

2 days ago
1 min read

The Scenic Route through Lagos Rush Hour

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Boy Joins Team McLaren

2 days ago
1 min read

Namibia is Forced to Look at its Laws around Parenting

2 days ago
1 min read

It’s Cybercrime and Not Privacy Concerning African Mobile Users

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria’s Bitcoin Conundrum

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Re-industrialisation of Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

New US Administration Brings in New Prospects for African Asset Managers

4 hours ago
2 min read

What Covid-19 has Revealed about the Way Africa’s Risk Profile is Measured

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: