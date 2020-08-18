Tue. Aug 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Return of a Lost Species

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

A mouse-sized elephant shrew that had been lost to science for 50 years has been discovered alive and well in the Horn of Africa. The Somali sengi mates for life, can race around at 30km/h and sucks up ants with its trunk-like nose. But it had not been documented by researchers since 1968.  In 2019 scientists set out to search for the animal following tips from the region, but not in Somalia, from where the only past reports had come, but in neighbouring Djibouti. Locals were able to identify the creature from old photographs. The team was happy not to witness any looming threats to the sengi’s habitat, which is largely unsuitable for human activities such as development or agriculture, suggesting a secure future for the creature. The team set more than 1,000 traps at multiple locations and saw 12 sengis in total, obtaining the first photos and video of live Somali sengis for scientific documentation. DNA analysis showed that the Somali sengis are most closely related to other sengis that live as far away as Morocco and South Africa. This meant they have now been placed in a new genus, Galegeeska. It also meant that that an animal with a territory smaller than an average-sized backyard has somehow dispersed across great distances over time, leaving biologists with a new sengi evolutionary mystery to solve.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Abuja Opens International Travel After Successful Domestic Air Travel

1 min ago
1 min read

Captain of the Japanese Ship that Spilled Tonnes of Oil off the Coast of Mauritius Arrested

6 mins ago
1 min read

Why More than 200 Students on a Scholarship from Nigeria are Stranded Abroad

8 mins ago
1 min read

Fighting on the Same Side

10 mins ago
1 min read

US Brings Ugandan Fake Adoption Ring to Book

13 mins ago
1 min read

Karisa Keasey Includes Africans in her Art Series about Refugees in the US

1 day ago
1 min read

Farm Fresh Produce on An App

1 day ago
1 min read

Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law

1 day ago
1 min read

The Missing Link in Tackling Lifestyle Diseases in Malawi

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Abuja Opens International Travel After Successful Domestic Air Travel

1 min ago
1 min read

The Return of a Lost Species

4 mins ago
1 min read

Captain of the Japanese Ship that Spilled Tonnes of Oil off the Coast of Mauritius Arrested

6 mins ago
1 min read

Why More than 200 Students on a Scholarship from Nigeria are Stranded Abroad

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today