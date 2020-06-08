Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Rise of another Rebel Group in South Sudan

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

A South Sudanese businessman and former intelligence officer says he has launched a new rebel group and intends to overthrow what he calls the corrupt leadership of the country. Kerbino Wol has called it the Seventh of October Movement – a reference to the day of a riot at the detention facility where he was held without trial for two years. He was pardoned by President Salva Kiir in January. The government has not yet commented. Despite the formation of a unity government after almost six years of civil war, correspondents say South Sudan remains fragile. Political rivalries have not been resolved and ethnic clashes have increased.

SOURCE: BBC

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Ghana Clips MTN’s Wings

7 mins ago
1 min read

Moroccans Trapped in Spanish Enclaves

15 mins ago
1 min read

How the Airwaves Were a Catalyst to Rwanda’s Genocide

21 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Rise of another Rebel Group in South Sudan

1 min ago
1 min read

Ghana Clips MTN’s Wings

7 mins ago
1 min read

Moroccans Trapped in Spanish Enclaves

15 mins ago
1 min read

How the Airwaves Were a Catalyst to Rwanda’s Genocide

21 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today