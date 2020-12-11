Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Rush for Golden Visas among Rich Nigerians

3 mins ago 1 min read

A rapidly growing number of Nigerians have bought so-called “golden visas” or foreign citizenships-by-investment this year. In the case of Malta, the Mediterranean island where citizenship can be acquired for a minimum investment of $947,180 through the Malta Citizenship by Investment Programme. Golden visas are the lesser-reported side of the Nigerian migration story. Every year thousands of Nigerians make their way to Europe via perilous crossings over the Sahara and Mediterranean. Now their wealthier counterparts are also making their way to Europe but via a different route. A record 92 countries around the world now allow wealthy individuals to become residents or citizens in return for a fee, sometimes as low as $100,000 but often several million dollars. It is billed as a “win-win”: The country gets much-needed foreign investment and, in return, the new citizens have new passports that open up more of the world to travel or live in. Investing in a foreign citizenship is not illegal for Nigerians, but the issue of wealthy citizens moving their assets overseas is a thorny one in Nigeria, where about $15bn is lost to tax evasion every year, according to the country’s Federal Inland Revenue Service. Much of that money finds its way to the Caribbean, as was highlighted in the leaked documents that formed part of the Panama Papers in 2016.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Inclusive Capitalism

55 seconds ago
1 min read

Hefty Investment for the Expansion of Africa’s Data Centres

4 mins ago
1 min read

McKinsey & Co. Joins Firms Ensnared in South Africa’s Graft Probe

6 mins ago
1 min read

Getting Nigerian Fathers Involved in Diaper Duty

1 day ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Off the U.S Terror List, What Next?

1 day ago
1 min read

Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans

1 day ago
1 min read

Heads Roll for Brutal Killing of Italian in Egypt

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenyan Smart Addressing Startup Solves Lack of Postal Addressing Infrastructure

1 day ago
1 min read

No Place like Home for Refugees from the Central African Republic

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Inclusive Capitalism

56 seconds ago
1 min read

The Rush for Golden Visas among Rich Nigerians

3 mins ago
1 min read

Hefty Investment for the Expansion of Africa’s Data Centres

5 mins ago
1 min read

McKinsey & Co. Joins Firms Ensnared in South Africa’s Graft Probe

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: