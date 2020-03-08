The Safari Industry Takes a Knock

Fears of the coronavirus have crippled Africa’s safari industry, a survey conducted by SafariBookings has found. The online marketplace for African safari tours conducted the survey, among 361 safari tour operators to determine the impact that the fears of the virus have had on the the safari industry. “Coronavirus outbreak has affected safari business because many clients fear the risk of contracting the virus, hence the cancellation or extension of travelling,” said Oima Paul of Four Crane Safaris in Uganda.

SOURCE: TIMES LIVE

