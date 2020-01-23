Thu. Jan 23rd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Sahara’s Solar Potential

1 min read

If all the sunshine hitting the Sahara was converted into energy, enough electricity would be produced to power Europe 7,000 times over.But solar panels reflect less heat back into space compared to sand, which could change the region’s climate – and make it rain more. You may have seen a variant of this meme before. A map of North Africa is shown, with a surprisingly small box somewhere in Libya or Algeria shaded in. An area of the Sahara this size, the caption will say, could power the entire world through solar energy. Over the years various different schemes have been proposed for making this idea a reality. Though a company called Desertec caused a splash with some bold ideas a decade ago, it collapsed in 2014 and none of the other proposals to export serious amounts of electricity from the Sahara to Europe and beyond are anywhere close to being realised.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Stories

1 min read

Top US University Learns an African Language

1 min read

Something’s Wrong with the Water in the Zimbabwe Capital

1 min read

Egypt’s Amazing Array of Taste Treats and Restaurants

You may have missed

1 min read

The Sahara’s Solar Potential

1 min read

Top US University Learns an African Language

1 min read

Something’s Wrong with the Water in the Zimbabwe Capital

2 min read

Roam Africa And Interview Mocha Sign Partnership To Transform The Way African Employers Recruit