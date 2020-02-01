The Showpiece of Zimbabwe’s Game Reserves

Nyamepi camp in Mana Pools National Park is a place where the interaction between wildlife and humans is quite extraordinary. Hippos grunted contentedly in the Zambezi River, a stone’s throw away. Occasionally, after dark, one wandered up the bank to stroll nonchalantly on its way to an unseen grazing patch. In the morning en route to the showers, visitors might come across this portly being about to return home to its watery domain, but just gave it a respectful right of way.Nyamepi is scenic. Set under iconic spreading trees, it looks across the wide river to its Zambian side, where a park on that bank boasts jagged hills. Fishermen in their canoes were also active on that distant shore, especially at night

SOURCE: IOL