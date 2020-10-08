The Somali Women Who Have Defied Societal Norms

“We cannot openly say we are going to play. We put our playing clothes and shoes in school bags and carry them that way to the field and we pretend we are going to school or university,” said Fardawsa Omar Ahmed, a university graduate who also plays volleyball and football. Her family used to discourage her from playing, but now they accept it, she said. The women only play in compounds behind high concrete walls, which shield them from the gaze of the curious or those who might attack them. One of the coaches, Suham Hassan Sobran, played as a child before civil war broke out in Somalia in 1991. She restarted in 2009, when the Islamist Al-Shabaab insurgency still controlled large swathes of the city.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
More Articles
Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle
Tension a Recurring Theme for South Sudan
Applying Tech has Turned Africa’s Motor Industry
DeShuna Spencer’s Frustration at the Lack of Black Content On-screen Spurred her to Create
Child Labour a Major Hurdle in the Cocoa Industry
Tragic Teen Murder Raises Alarm in Algeria
How to Prevent Economic Catastrophes in Times of Crisis
Hard Lessons as Schools in Africa Struggle to Return to Learning
Creating a Space for Somali Artists to Thrive