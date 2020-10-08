Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Somali Women Who Have Defied Societal Norms

12 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

“We cannot openly say we are going to play. We put our playing clothes and shoes in school bags and carry them that way to the field and we pretend we are going to school or university,” said Fardawsa Omar Ahmed, a university graduate who also plays volleyball and football. Her family used to discourage her from playing, but now they accept it, she said. The women only play in compounds behind high concrete walls, which shield them from the gaze of the curious or those who might attack them. One of the coaches, Suham Hassan Sobran, played as a child before civil war broke out in Somalia in 1991. She restarted in 2009, when the Islamist Al-Shabaab insurgency still controlled large swathes of the city.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tension a Recurring Theme for South Sudan

12 hours ago
1 min read

Applying Tech has Turned Africa’s Motor Industry

12 hours ago
1 min read

DeShuna Spencer’s Frustration at the Lack of Black Content On-screen Spurred her to Create

12 hours ago
1 min read

Child Labour a Major Hurdle in the Cocoa Industry

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tragic Teen Murder Raises Alarm in Algeria

12 hours ago
1 min read

How to Prevent Economic Catastrophes in Times of Crisis

12 hours ago
1 min read

Hard Lessons as Schools in Africa Struggle to Return to Learning

12 hours ago
1 min read

Creating a Space for Somali Artists to Thrive

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

SIM Senegal Virtual Mining Summit

1 hour ago
4 min read

How To Create And Manage A Resilient Workforce

1 hour ago
5 min read

The Yidan Prize Foundation Announces The 2020 Yidan Prize Laureates

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Somali Women Who Have Defied Societal Norms

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today