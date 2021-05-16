The South African Province that’s Gone Under the Radar for Far Too Long

The Northern Cape is South Africa’s biggest province and stretches over a variety of astonishing landscapes, from the cool, character-filled West Coast, across the succulent Nama-Karoo towards the Orange River oasis and then upwards into the drier red dunes of the Kalahari Desert. There are no fewer than six National Parks to visit in the province, two of the country’s biggest rivers and splendid natural wonders like the Riemvasmaak Hot Springs, the 56-metre high Augrabies Falls, spectacular night skies and the ever-popular winter rainfall season, when the radiant blooms spill across the countryside.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Articles
Rwanda Positions Itself as a Basketball Destination
Americans Pick Egypt for Memorial Day Trips
Los Angeles Bookstores that Cater for African Literature
Here are some Fuss-free Destinations for South Africans
Kwame Onwuachi Talks ‘Top Chef’ Season 18, His Love for Fashion and LaKeith Stanfield
African Decor and Design: Why This Term is Problematic
With Afrowaste, Nigerian Designer Dimeji Ilori Turns Discarded Clothes into One-Of-A-Kind Treasures
Genevieve Nnaji Joins Cast of Musical on Afrobeat Star Fela Kuti Premiering on Clubhouse
11 Rwandan Artists You Should Be Listening To