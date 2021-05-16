The South African Province that’s Gone Under the Radar for Far Too Long

The Northern Cape is South Africa’s biggest province and stretches over a variety of astonishing landscapes, from the cool, character-filled West Coast, across the succulent Nama-Karoo towards the Orange River oasis and then upwards into the drier red dunes of the Kalahari Desert. There are no fewer than six National Parks to visit in the province, two of the country’s biggest rivers and splendid natural wonders like the Riemvasmaak Hot Springs, the 56-metre high Augrabies Falls, spectacular night skies and the ever-popular winter rainfall season, when the radiant blooms spill across the countryside.

SOURCE: GETAWAY