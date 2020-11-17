Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The State of Cryptocurrencies in Africa

18 hours ago 1 min read

Africa will define the future of Bitcoin. With its various use cases and suitability for the demographic and economic trends on the continent, there has been a growing buzz for its potential to upgrade Africa’s financial system. Due to its decentralized nature, Bitcoin can address many of Africa’s inefficiencies around payments, cross-border transactions and financial inclusion. However, it is not the only coin which could have a transformative impact on Africa. There are currently over 5,000 alternative cryptocurrencies, known as altcoins, and whilst not all of them have sustainable use cases, there are a few that Africans should be aware of. One area in which XRP could benefit many Africans is remittances. According to the 2020 State of Crypto in Africa Report, in 2019 more than $48 billion was sent in remittance payments in Sub-Saharan Africa alone. However, despite being an important source of income to many families, traditional money transfer services charge very high fees, with an average of 9% for $200 worth of remittances sent to Africa. With intra-African payments also struggling with both high costs and low speed, XRP’s near-instant processing time and reduced transaction fees could provide a much-needed solution to the weaknesses of Africa’s current remittances system.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Cape Town Proves to have More than a Beautiful Mountain

18 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisia Announces a Slew of Measures to Cushion the Tourism Industry

18 hours ago
1 min read

Investing in Human Capital Could be Africa’s New Frontier

18 hours ago
1 min read

Creating the Biggest Gold Producer in Burkina Faso

18 hours ago
1 min read

Desperate Measures Taken During a Desperate Time in Zimbabwe

18 hours ago
1 min read

How Africans Feel about China’s Influence

18 hours ago
1 min read

Gains Made to Contain a Locust Outbreak in the Horn of Africa Hampered by Tigray Offensive

18 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Diaspora Divided on What’s Happening Back Home

18 hours ago
1 min read

Pulling Out All the Stops to Protect Rare African Giraffe

18 hours ago

You may have missed

7 min read

Southern Cuisines Of The World

1 hour ago
1 min read

Infectious And Chronic Disease Congress 2021

3 hours ago
3 min read

Invitation To Launch Of Forge Academy, Backed By Nokia And Finnish Embassy

4 hours ago
3 min read

Zambia’s Debt Default: A Lose-Lose Situation

6 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: