The Story of the Colonial Roots of Homophobia in Senegal

4 hours ago 1 min read

Junior is a young Senegalese man who lives with a secret. The truth is, Junior is gay. Just like every other gay person in Dakar, he is afraid of not only rejection, but persecution, and even imprisonment. “Góor-jigéens” used to move about freely in the streets of Dakar and other towns, dressed as women. A few decades ago, some Senegalese men openly identified themselves as neither male nor female, but as an alternative gender – the “Góor-jigéen” or “men-women”. Dakar is now West Africa’s center of gay oppression as it is seen as un-African.

