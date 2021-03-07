Africa.com

The Streets of Cape Verde Tell a Story

16 hours ago 1 min read

Beautiful images of aquatic life can be seen painted on the facades of 13 houses in Porto Mosquito, a fishing village 20km from Praia the capital of Cape Verde. Inspired by the French naval officer, Jacques Cousteau, the murals are part of an environmental project by the 2013-founded Lantuna Association operating in the Baía do Inferno. The association works with locals on marine conservation and terrestrial biodiversity. Residents have noticed a difference in the collective mentality of the locals as far as their responsibility towards the environment. In spite of the pandemic, the project sees great local participation and is gaining speed with the painting of the last murals by Cape Verdean artists — Hélder Cardoso, Tutu Sousa, Admire Innocent and Tony Caia.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

