Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

18 seconds ago 1 min read

Africa is home to the three best countries in the world for a gorilla safari. Uganda, Rwanda and Congo have made a name for themselves in the safari industry as the leading destinations for travellers seeking gorilla treks through untamed, pristine rainforests in search of these elusive primates. The experience of encountering mountain gorillas in their natural habitat is said to be a life-changing and eye-opening moment that has become an unforgettable memory for all who have had the privilege to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With unmatched up-close encounters, gorilla treks are a must-see for animal-lovers and avid safari-goers.

SOURCE: GO2AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

2 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

4 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Lesser-known Spectacles that Involve Vast Numbers of Critters on the Move

6 mins ago
1 min read

Architecture x Nigeria: 3 Designers Discuss Their Favorite Projects and How They Created Them

9 mins ago
1 min read

Photos: Danielle Mbonu’s New Hair Braiding Series

11 mins ago
1 min read

African Express: An Art Collector’s Colorful Home

13 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Creatives behind South Africa’s Cultural Energy

16 mins ago
1 min read

Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort

19 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

19 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

2 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

4 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Lesser-known Spectacles that Involve Vast Numbers of Critters on the Move

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: