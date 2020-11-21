Africa.com

These 4 Female Musicians are Transforming the Conservative Culture in Nigeria

Alté is Nigeria’s pioneering alternative music scene and one of its latest and greatest cultural exports. What started off as a non-conformist subculture, a rebellion in a conservative country, has become a fully-fledged iconoclastic movement capturing the sounds and styles of a young generation – one that not only thinks outside of the box, but seeks to get rid of parameters altogether. In a male-dominated landscape, four women are flying in the face of industry norms, societal expectations, and Western preconceptions to expand the ever-changing landscape of contemporary African music. Cementing their positions in a suite of trailblazers, visionaries and innovators, Tems, Lady Donli, Wavy The Creator and Amaarae are at the forefront of a movement that’s breaking the mould.     

