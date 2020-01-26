Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

These Are the Nigerian English Words Added to the Oxford Dictionary

The latest edition of the Oxford English Dictionary has a distinctly African flavor thanks to the incorporation of a number of new phrasings unique to Nigerian English. In recognition of the number of speakers and the fact that these colloquialisms have been in use for decades, the dictionary chose to include 29 new entries, such as k-leg and Tokunbo.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

