These Chefs Infuse the Hudson Valley with West African Flavor

The Hudson Valley is proving to be increasingly diverse in its offerings, and it can now add West African cuisine to the list. Thanks to some enterprising chefs, upstate New York is expanding its palate and growing to love jollof rice and pepper stews. These culinary favorites are bringing new spice to the New York region. Guiafo Alimata Stack-Bonsa opened ‘Alima’s West African Cuisine food truck’ with mostly food Burkina Faso. The cooking is generation to generation. Obinna Nwagboso owns Keobi, Albany the cuisine is influenced by West African cuisine, particularly Nigerian.
