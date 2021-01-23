These Infrastructure Megaprojects are Reshaping Africa

Across the African continent, innovative transport systems and smart cities are being developed to boost economies and increase trade opportunities. While Nigeria is one of Africa’s most oil-rich countries, its refineries are only operating at a small fraction of their capacity. Covering 2,635 hectares, the new Dangote Petroleum Refinery will be the largest in Africa, with capacity to process 650,000 barrels a day. Dangote hopes to create a market for Nigerian crude oil worth $11 billion annually. The refinery is expected to open this year. Just 28 miles (45 kilometers) east of Cairo, Egypt is constructing a New Administrative Capital. The $58 billion project, started in 2015, is designed to be a hub for government and the finance industry. Egypt hopes to entice some of the 20 million residents of its current capital, Cairo, to relocate to the new city, where there is space for 6.5 million people. The city will feature numerous skyscrapers, including Africa’s soon-to-be tallest building, the Iconic Tower. Recently, a $4 billion, 100-kilometer monorail project, connecting Cairo and the new city, was announced. The Egyptian government says it will trial operations in the city in the first half of 2021. As Namibia’s largest commercial port, Walvis Bay processes five million tons of cargo every year. A $300 million, five-year project has seen the port more than double its capacity for container units and reduce waiting times for ships. Its new container terminal, built on 40 hectares of reclaimed land, was announced to be fully operational in September 2020.

SOURCE: CNN

