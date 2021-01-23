Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

These Infrastructure Megaprojects are Reshaping Africa

21 seconds ago 1 min read

Across the African continent, innovative transport systems and smart cities are being developed to boost economies and increase trade opportunities. While Nigeria is one of Africa’s most oil-rich countries, its refineries are only operating at a small fraction of their capacity. Covering 2,635 hectares, the new Dangote Petroleum Refinery will be the largest in Africa, with capacity to process 650,000 barrels a day. Dangote hopes to create a market for Nigerian crude oil worth $11 billion annually. The refinery is expected to open this year. Just 28 miles (45 kilometers) east of Cairo, Egypt is constructing a New Administrative Capital. The $58 billion project, started in 2015, is designed to be a hub for government and the finance industry. Egypt hopes to entice some of the 20 million residents of its current capital, Cairo, to relocate to the new city, where there is space for 6.5 million people. The city will feature numerous skyscrapers, including Africa’s soon-to-be tallest building, the Iconic Tower. Recently, a $4 billion, 100-kilometer monorail project, connecting Cairo and the new city, was announced. The Egyptian government says it will trial operations in the city in the first half of 2021. As Namibia’s largest commercial port, Walvis Bay processes five million tons of cargo every year. A $300 million, five-year project has seen the port more than double its capacity for container units and reduce waiting times for ships. Its new container terminal, built on 40 hectares of reclaimed land, was announced to be fully operational in September 2020.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Where Does the UK Stand with Africa Post Brexit?

2 mins ago
2 min read

Driving Investment into Bond Markets in Mauritius and Morocco

3 mins ago
1 min read

Project to Bring Internet to Africa’s Rural Communities Flops

5 mins ago
1 min read

African Continental Free Trade Area Provides a Safety Net for African States

12 mins ago
1 min read

Burundian Pattern Maker Wants to Apply Skills from Louis Vuitton Back Home

1 day ago
1 min read

Paris to Come Clean About its History in Algeria

1 day ago
1 min read

Making e-Hailing an Enabling Space for Congolese Women

1 day ago
1 min read

Boosting Madagascar’s Economy by Rebuilding the Zebu Cattle Industry

1 day ago
2 min read

Key Trends and Metrics with Regards to the African Startup Ecosystem

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

These Infrastructure Megaprojects are Reshaping Africa

22 seconds ago
1 min read

Where Does the UK Stand with Africa Post Brexit?

2 mins ago
2 min read

Driving Investment into Bond Markets in Mauritius and Morocco

3 mins ago
1 min read

Project to Bring Internet to Africa’s Rural Communities Flops

5 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: