Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention

51 seconds ago 1 min read

Calling themselves ‘The Critics,’ a group of ten youngsters in Kaduna, Nigeria have been using some very low-tech equipment to create some very high wattage films. Tapping YouTube tutorials on filmmaking and their own incredible imaginations, these kids have created content that is taking social media by storm. The Critics have now morphed into a production company — The Critics Company — and have created more than 20 short films, often telling stories about robots, aliens and people with supernatural abilities. They keep their movies short because they don’t have adequate electricity and data plans to upload long films to the internet. Their productions take anywhere from one week to seven months to shoot, and everyone on the team has a designated role.       

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

These Are the Best Nigerian Films of 2020

5 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

14 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

14 hours ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

14 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Green Wall Initiative Gets Cash Injection

14 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Programme to Give Unemployed Youths Jobs

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Road to Achieving Internet Access for All In Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the New Head of USAID

15 hours ago
1 min read

Counting the Costs of South Africa’s Ban

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention

52 seconds ago
1 min read

These Are the Best Nigerian Films of 2020

5 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

14 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: