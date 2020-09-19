These Women Are Breaking Boundaries in Nigeria’s Creative Spaces

Nigeria has a thriving creative scene, but it isn’t always easy for women’s voices to be heard. As in other historically patriarchal societies, they can be muffled or dismissed, but thankfully there are those who refuse to be silenced. Meet 5 women in a wide range of creative fields, who are finding success in Nigeria and paving the way for other women to follow. Toketemu Ohwovoriole, a multimedia storyteller & journalist; Solis, a singer, songwriter, poet, & muse;Lauretta Yemoja, a beauty artist and rapper/singer; Tiwa Pearl, a dancer and creative; and Oyinkansola Dada, an art curator and founder of art gallery Polartics, talk about their careers.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Articles
How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz
This World Renowned Gambian Musician is Building an Academy So Children Can Study Their Own Culture – Without Leaving Africa
Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold
The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism
The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa
World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy
Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Enterprise Software Gap
Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa
An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa