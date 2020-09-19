Sat. Sep 19th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

These Women Are Breaking Boundaries in Nigeria’s Creative Spaces

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

Nigeria has a thriving creative scene, but it isn’t always easy for women’s voices to be heard. As in other historically patriarchal societies, they can be muffled or dismissed, but thankfully there are those who refuse to be silenced. Meet 5 women in a wide range of creative fields, who are finding success in Nigeria and paving the way for other women to follow. Toketemu Ohwovoriole, a multimedia storyteller & journalist; Solis, a singer, songwriter, poet, & muse;Lauretta Yemoja, a beauty artist and rapper/singer; Tiwa Pearl, a dancer and creative; and Oyinkansola Dada, an art curator and founder of art gallery Polartics, talk about their careers.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz

29 mins ago
1 min read

This World Renowned Gambian Musician is Building an Academy So Children Can Study Their Own Culture – Without Leaving Africa

36 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

14 hours ago
1 min read

Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Enterprise Software Gap

14 hours ago
1 min read

Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

These Women Are Breaking Boundaries in Nigeria’s Creative Spaces

1 min ago
1 min read

How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz

29 mins ago
1 min read

This World Renowned Gambian Musician is Building an Academy So Children Can Study Their Own Culture – Without Leaving Africa

36 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today