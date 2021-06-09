Thespian & Vocalist Tobela M Releases New Uplifting Single “Hero”

Hero is the melodic new single from vocal star Tobela M. Known and loved for his TV and stage work, this radio single has seen him team with music industry stalwarts to produce a great sounding hit.

Tobela says the song is a message of inspiration to stay positive and never give up:

“No matter our walk in life we all sooner or later will face obstacles that seem to speak louder than our dreams. This propelled me to release this single although having all odds stacked up against me. This song most certainly embodies characteristics of tenacity, endurance, perseverance. Inspired by the life of our Tata Nelson Mandela, these lyrics were penned to remind us of the strength of having will power even though we may be beat down until we hit the floor, we get back up and keep coming for more.”

Watch ‘Hero’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkbPkVVVr30

“I also want to pay tribute to all those who’ve come before me. My Heros. My inspirations. In the world of theatre creatives it has to be Lebo M, in the producer business sector Robbie Malinga may his soul RIP. As vocalist and recording artist most certainly Vusi Nova, Amanda Black, Black Diamond, Mondli Ngcobo and Zandi Khumalo.”

Who did Tobela work with on this single?

I was fortunate to have worked with the brilliance of Lucas Bok and David Mutanda. Their accomplishments range from Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, Oscar nominations to Sama awards and productions for the greats like Soweto Gospel Choir to Kelly Khumalo. These guys are most certainly my dream team.

More about Tobela M:

I started singing from the age of 9 and never looked back ever since. I grew up singing at church and quickly discovered that I love music, acting this later led me into my first theatre musical Umoja then African Footprint, Wizard of Oz, Full Moon musical and currently Cion as the lead singer. I’ve also had a few television appearances in programs such as Soul City , Generations, Mantshingilane and Ukphandel Uthando as an actor