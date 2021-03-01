Thieboudienne: Senegalese Fish and Rice Meal

Thieboudienne is the national dish of Senegal, an aromatic combination of fish, vegetables, and rice in a hearty tomato sauce flavored with garlic and chili. Fish, vegetables, and rice are usually served separately, with a few lime wedges on the side, used for squeezing the juice over fish.
It is believed that the dish was invented in the city of St. Louis in the 19th century.
Sourced From: Taste Atlas
