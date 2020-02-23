Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

This African Desert is the Setting for Our Favourite Screenplays

Tourists across Morocco can visit the village of Ait-Ben-Haddou to get a taste of the desert they may have seen in the hit fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’. The fortified old settlement at the foot of the majestic Atlas mountains enchanted audiences in the United States HBO series as the fictional Yellow City of Yunkai which is conquered by Daenerys Targaryen, a key character in ‘Game of Thrones’. Ait-Ben-Haddou is southern Morocco’s most famous fortress.

