This African Gem is the Perfect Place to Get Away from it All

Thanks to private island resorts like the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island, the Indian Ocean has become a popular tack-on after a safari in Africa’s wildlife-rich plains. On this remote island, guests have exclusive use of all nine miles of coastline and surrounding waters. The hotel can organize some 70 activities, including superlative diving and deep-sea fishing. Of course, you could also lounge and day-drink around your pool—every suite has one—or amble along the beach or zigzag through island nature trails. For a longer Seychelles experience, consider combining a stay here with sister property Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, Mahe, located on the island nation’s principal island and situated atop dreamy Petite Anse Bay, famous for its dramatic granite boulders and powder-like white sands.
 

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

