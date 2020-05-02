This Animated Monster is Teaching Children in Nigeria – and Around the World – About Coronavirus

Africa.com

Communicating complex issues is never easy, particularly to a child. In an effort to explain coronavirus and the importance of social distancing, however, one Nigerian filmmaker recognized the power of animation to tell a story to which kids can relate. Niyi Akinmolayan’s cartoon monster is a 90-second animation to help youngsters understand why they have to stay at home after schools in Lagos were shut from March 23 and public gatherings were banned to stem the spread of the disease. It tells the story of two siblings, Habeeb and Funke. Habeeb gets tired of staying at home and decides to sneak out to play soccer. His older sister Funke warns him not go out, but he insists, only to be confronted by a monster.

