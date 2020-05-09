This Insane New Boutique Hotel Was Built in a Restored Train Station Atop a South African Bridge

With travel currently restricted for most of us, our next trip should be something extraordinary. Look no further than an innovative new hotel in South Africa, the Kruger Shalati, formed from a series of restored train cars perched atop a bridge. Located within the border of Kruger National Park; one of Africa’s largest game reserves at 7,523 square miles; the site of the hotel commemorates the park’s first visitors in the 1920s. It sits on the exact spot where the original train parked at night for guests to retire in the evening before heading to the next destination the following day.

