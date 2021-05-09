Africa.com

This is Not Your Run-of-the-mill African Tour

1 day ago 1 min read

Travelers on African Conversations and Connections Tours have two options. For people who want to visit Africa, but don’t have any friends or family joining them on the trip, the open group tours allow solo travelers to share the experience together. Private group tours are available and curated according to your party’s interests. Feedback on the tour has been overwhelmingly positive and in some cases completely unexpected. For some, visiting their ancestral land can be transformative. For founder, Akosua Awusi , she is not just someone who has a tour company, but an African who’s really showing both sides of Africa. “You’ve got so many dynamics, and I want you to walk away having met new friends and people that you can keep in contact with. That’s really one of the goals of ACC Tours.”

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

