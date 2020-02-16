Tue. Feb 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

This Senegalese Designer Is Creating Beautiful Prints from Maths Equations

1 min read

Maths teacher turned fashion designer, Diarra Bousso Gueye, actually uses her mathematics skills to create her designs. By applying geometry, she’s able to fashion all manner of beautiful patterns, and it’s making a name for herself in the fashion world. Gueye launched her clothing label, Diarrablu in 2015 and started using maths equations in her designs a few years later. She currently shuttlesbetween the US, where she teaches maths in a Silicon Valley high school and Senegal, West Africa, where her clothes are made.

SOURCE: CNN

More Stories

1 min read

Get Loved Up in these African Spots

1 min read

Be Amazed by Botswana

1 min read

The Other Side of the Northern Cape

You may have missed

3 min read

Edelman Expands its African Footprint with the Launch of a New Office in Kenya

1 min read

Get Loved Up in these African Spots

1 min read

Be Amazed by Botswana

1 min read

The Other Side of the Northern Cape