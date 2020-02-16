This Senegalese Designer Is Creating Beautiful Prints from Maths Equations

Maths teacher turned fashion designer, Diarra Bousso Gueye, actually uses her mathematics skills to create her designs. By applying geometry, she’s able to fashion all manner of beautiful patterns, and it’s making a name for herself in the fashion world. Gueye launched her clothing label, Diarrablu in 2015 and started using maths equations in her designs a few years later. She currently shuttlesbetween the US, where she teaches maths in a Silicon Valley high school and Senegal, West Africa, where her clothes are made.

SOURCE: CNN